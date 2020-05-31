Don't know what's going to happen: Virat Kohli on cricket changing due to coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : AP IMAGE Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that he does not know how much the game will change or if at all it will when cricket resumes after coronavirus pandemic. He said this during an Instagram live with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Indian captain said, "The game is changing a lot? Man I don't know what happens Going, this is very strange thinking. Even instinctively like practice sessions you want to clap / high-five, but you can't do that, you will meet people after a long time and you will have to join hands. And stay away."

He added, "I know this may sound strange, it can be a permanent feature. Until some kind of treatment or vaccine comes out, we'll need to make it part of our routine." However, the Indian captain also said that people will not find it difficult to work hard for new challenges, which will be given to the players due to coronavirus.

However, Kohli reckoned that it won't be very difficult for players to acclimatise to the changes.

"We all may find it strange, it will not be difficult to make it a part of our life along with all the things in life."

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 22 had issued a set of guidelines for the resumption of cricket in the post-COVID-19 era.

As per the guidelines, teams will have to set up pre-game isolation camps where all safety measures will be followed along with temperature checks and players will have to get themselves tested 14 days before travelling overseas for tours.

International cricket has been suspended since March. However, West Indies-England Test series is likely to be the curtain-raise, slated to take place in July. On the other hand, 55 English players have been asked to resume training. In Sri Lanka, a select group of players will resume training on Monday and South Africa is likely to follow the suit.

