'Chargesheeted' Rakesh Bansal removed from DDCA vice-president's post

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday removed Rakesh Bansal from the post of vice-president after it came to light that he has been chargesheeted in a criminal case.

Rakesh has been accused of signing a cheque worth Rs 50 lakh to a company, which had subsequently bounced and a police case was filed against him.

"The DDCA, on Wednesday, received intimation that Mr. Rakesh Bansal, who is Vice-President of DDCA, has been accused and charged in a criminal case for offence under Section 138 NI Act by the Court of Mr. Tushar Gupta, Metropolitan Magistrate," DDCA issued a press release.

"Upon due verification on the official E-courts web portal of Delhi District Courts, it has been found that the said orders (Ct Case No. 3624/2018, Ct. Case No. 3623/2018 & 3622/2018 ) were passed on September 9, 2019 by Metropolitan Magistrate, Mr Tushar Gupta."

Earlier on Saturday, DDCA president Rajat Sharma had resigned from his post, citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures".

However, the DDCA ombudsman on Sunday rejected Rajat Sharma's resignation, asking him to resume work as president and also fixed November 27 to formally hear the matter.

Rakesh is the younger brother of tainted former DDCA president and BCCI vice-president Sneh Bansal, who was accused of financial impropriety, including "round-tripping" of DDCA funds.