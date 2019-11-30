Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Challenging to face both Ashwin and Jadeja: Aaron Finch

India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are considered as two of the finest in the world when it comes to Tests and have been a major force behind India's rise to the top of the table in the longest format of the game. Australia's limited-over skipper Aaron Finch feels it is challenging to face both the spinners.

Finch started a Q&A session on Twitter and fans asked several questions. One user asked Finch: "Which is more difficult??? Facing Ashwin or Jadeja."

Finch replied: "Both have difficult challenges. Ashwin can spin it big with a lot of variation. Jadeja always challenges the stumps and your defence."

The Aussie ODI skipper was also asked about who is the toughest bowler that he has faced in his career to which Finch said: "Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan."

Earlier on Saturday, Finch suffered a blow to his head during Victoria''s Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales at the MCG. The right-handed batter suffered delayed concussion and thus had to be substituted out with Travis Dean coming in as his replacement for the remainder of the match, reported cricket.com.au.

Finch, who was fielding at short leg, was struck on his helmet when Steve O'Keefe played a flick off James Pattinson during the first session on Day 2 of the match.