'Bhaisab ye aap konsi field me aa gaye!': Jasprit Bumrah hilariously trolls Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah replicated his fiery on-field presence with the ball on Instagram when he bantered with fellow Indian teammate Kuldeep Yadav.

In a post, Bumrah hilariously trolled the chinaman spinner, who shared a promotional video advertisement featuring him. In the ad, he is seen enjoying a shave.

Bumrah wrote, "Bhaisaab ye aap konsi field me aa gaye ho," to which Kuldeep sportingly replied, "Jassi (Jasprit) field koi bhi ho entry solid honi chahiye heheeh."

Suresh Raina also cheekily wrote, "Yehhh kyaaa hain" on the post.

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is currently out of action, as he is rested for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. Kuldeep Yadav, the chinaman spinner is also spending his time on the sidelines after the team management has opted to give opportunities to youngsters for the home series.

Suresh Raina, meanwhile, last played for India in 2018 during the tour to England, and has since been out-of-favour with the team management. Recently, he underwent knee surgery and is currently undergoing recovery.

Both, Bumrah and Kuldeep return to action in the three-match Test series against South Africa, which is a part of the World Test Championship.