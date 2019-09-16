Monday, September 16, 2019
     
  5. Best of Ashes 2019: Reliving some memorable moments from the English summer

The past month and a half had its fair share of moments to remember and cherish if one is a cricket lover as Ashes 2019 was a spectacle to remember forever.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2019 9:27 IST
The Ashes finally came to an end with a convincing victory for England at The Oval on Sunday, thus, drawing the five-match series 2-2 after being 1-2 down.

The series was filled with drama and high-intensity cricket over the past one month until the last day, when the hosts pulled off a 135-run win to draw level in the series.

However, luck this time was not with the Englishmen. While a month back, they won the World Cup despite the match ending in a tie, this time around the Aussies took the prestigious urn home in spite of the series ending in a draw.

But, much like the World Cup final, the past month and a half had its fair share of moments to remember and cherish if one is a cricket lover. From Steve Smith piling on the runs and flying at slips to David Warner's cheeky moments with the crowd...the series was a mixture of great cricket and box-office fun. 

Here are a few moments that will make the series a memorable one.

