Bengal coach Arun Lal holds digital classes with Jharkhand State Cricket Association

Image Source : TWITTER/CABCRICKET There were all age group coaches and trainers present at the session along with JSCA Secretary Sanjay Sahay as the session was mostly about coaching strategy.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday helped Jharkhand State Cricket Association to hold a digital class with Bengal's head coach and former India cricketer Arun Lal as the expert faculty.

"The Jharkhand State Cricket Association had sent a formal request to have Arun Lal as expert faculty for a digital class of JSCA coaches and trainers. The CAB has always cooperated with its neighbouring state association for spread and betterment of cricket. So we readily agreed and arranged for the digital class. I have heard it's been very effective," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

Lal told CAB media: "It was about coaching tactics, handling of talents, understanding team dynamics and many other things about the game. They asked questions and I answered. They were very keen to know how to handle what and I tried to give them my perspective with my experience."

"It was a good interactive session and these kinds of sessions give you different perspectives that help you in future," he added.

Lal recently mooted the idea of doing mandatory eye tests for Bengal senior and U-23 teams once camp resumes.

Bengal selectors will first announce a 30-member probables before the CAB gives a go-ahead for the camp.

