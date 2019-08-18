Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Beginning of a new era: Exactly 11 years ago, Virat Kohli made his international debut to rule 22-yards

11 years ago, today (August 18) the world witnessed a young flamboyant batsman entering the Dambulla ground against Sri Lanka to make his debut, in which he failed and scored 12 runs. Now the same batsman has scored 43 ODI centuries and 25 Test centuries and his name is Virat Kohli.

It was on August 18, 2008, when Indian skipper Virat Kohli, made his first foray into international cricket as he made his debut in the 50-over format.

The current ODI and Test ICC No.1 batsman has come a long way in international cricket and made a huge name for himself. At the age of 30, Kohli is considered as one of the modern-day greats ever to play the game alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara.

During the initial stage of his career, the Delhi born was bit rusty but with time his passion and aggression guide him to break many cricket record and is expected to write a new record-book of his own.

The 30-year old Kohli has been in a record-breaking spree as in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies, as he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade.

He also became the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs and he achieved the feat of becoming the highest-scorer against Windies in ODIs.

Kohli went on to make his debut in the Test and T20I format in 2010.

Kohli has so far played 239 ODIs, 77 Tests and 70 T20Is for the country. He currently has 11,520 ODI runs, 6613 Test runs and 2369 T20I runs.

(With ANI Inputs)