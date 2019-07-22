Image Source : @REALSHUBMANGILL/TWITTER Always proud to wear the blue of India: Shubman Gill after stellar show against West Indies A

India A thrashed West Indies A in the five-match ODI series by 4-1 on Sunday. The Men in Blue dominated the last ODI match with the half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer and won the game by 8 wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Young India batsman Shubman Gill was awarded the Man of the Series for his consistent show throughout the series. The charismatic batsman scored 69 runs off 40 balls in the last ODI to set up the foundation in the 238 chase.

After receiving the Player of the Tournament trophy, Gill took to Twitter to share his pleasure to win the series.

"Brilliant series win and happy to have won the player of the tournament. Always proud to wear the blue of India," wrote Gill on his Twitter handle.

In the four matches Gill played in the series, the young batsman from Punjab slammed three half-centuries and scored 218 runs. He missed the triple-digit mark in the series but his fifties drove India to victory in several occasions.

However, Gill didn't find a place in the senior team squad for India tour of West Indies as his teammates Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey made the cut to fit in the middle order.

Earlier in the fifth ODI, Rahul Chahar (2/53) and his cousin Deepak (2/39), along with pacer Navdeep Saini (2/31) -- all of whom made the cut for India's limited over squad on Sunday --, picked up two wickets each to help India A dismiss West Indies A for 236 in 47.4 overs.

Gaikwad (99) then led the chase but missed out on a well-deserved century. His fellow opener Shubman Gill (69) and first-down Shreyas Iyer (61) also blasted half-centuries as India A overhauled the target in 33 overs at Coolidge Cricket Ground.