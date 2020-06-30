44-member South Africa men's cricket squad returns to training

Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIALCSA The 44-member squad, which includes South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, returned to training on Monday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced that a 44-member men's high-performance training squad officially returned to training on Monday following approval from the country's sports minister.

The players will train in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams, CSA said in an official statement.

The sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the CSA COVID-19 Steering Committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), an arm of the National Department of Health.

"We engaged with the NICD who were comfortable with our protocols and responses to their queries for further details in some respects. Our prevention program, besides the regular testing of players and support staff, is predicated on personal hygiene measures and creating a sanitised ecosystem," CSA Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra said.

"COVID-19 compliance managers at each venue have assumed responsibility to ensure all the elements of the protocol are implemented," he added.

CSA training squad: Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Rassie van der Dussen, Shaun von Berg, Dwaine Pretorius, Henrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Keagan Petersen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Edward Moore, Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala, Glenton Stuurman, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rudi Second, Pite van Biljon, Raynaard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger, George Linde and Kyle Verreynne

