2019 World Cup Final: Virat Kohli congratulates England on their victory

Indian captain Virat Kohli congratulated Eoin Morgan and his team after they became the first men from their country to lift the cricket world cup trophy. England beat New Zealand on boundary countback rule in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

The trophy was decided by the number of boundaries scored as both England and New Zealand ended tied in the Super Over as well. England were chasing 242 in the epic clash and had more boundaries than New Zealand in the final count.

"Great show by both the teams in the #CWC19Finals yesterday. Congratulations @englandcricket," wrote the Indian skipper.

India's journey in the 2019 World Cup ended in the semifinal of the tournament, where the side conceded an 18-run defeat to New Zealand.

The script was eerily similar to the 2015 World Cup semi-final and just like that evening in Sydney, skipper Virat Kohli was out cheaply and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (50) was stuck in the middle overs.

Mitchell Santner (2/34) bottled Dhoni up and there was too much left for Jadeja to do even as he smacked four sixes and four boundaries to raise hopes of a turnaround.