Solar Eclipse 2020: Can Surya Grahan kill coronavirus? Find out what science says

Solar Eclipse 2020: Will the Surya Grahan kill coronavirus? Find out what science says

Surya Grahan or solar eclipse, the first cosmic event of 2020, will take place June 21. This will be an annular eclipse, often called the 'ring of fire'. The Solar Eclipse 2020 will be the second annular eclipse post December 2019. India will witness the Annular Solar Eclipse. This particular eclipse is said to be the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in nearly a hundred years.

What is Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse is witnessed when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. During the Surya Grahan phenomenon, the image of the Sun is totally or partly obscured. In case of an annual solar eclipse, the moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun. The phenomenon also blocks most of the sunlight, causing the Sun to look like an annulus (ring). An annular eclipse appears as a partial eclipse over a region of the Earth thousands of kilometres wide.

Will the Solar Eclipse kill coronavirus?

This question has become a popular query on Google search results, consistently spiking as the date of viewing the surya grahan is getting closer.

To this, a Chennai based scientist based has said that there are connections between the coronavirus outbreak and the solar eclipse which took place December 26.

Dr. KL Sundar Krishna, a Nuclear and Earth scientist told news agency ANI that the pandemic may have been a result of mutated particle interaction of the first neutron emitted after the solar eclipse owing to fission energy.

He said that there is a “planetary configuration with new alignment in the solar system” which occurred after the solar eclipse. And that is even the coronavirus outbreak happened.

Krishna has even deduced a possible theory of how the virus originated. He told ANI that the virus has come from the upper atmosphere where “inter-planetary force variation” took place. The said neutrons then began nucleating which further resulted in bio-nuclear interactions in the upper atmosphere. This bio-nuclear interaction, according to him, may be a source of the virus.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Time

The Solar Eclipse 2020 will begin at 9:15 AM (IST) and will continue till 3:04 PM on June 21. The best of the solar eclipse will be visible at 12:10 PM.

According to NASA, the Moon will block 99.4 per cent of the Sun at its peak and will be visible very well from Northern India.

This year we will witness three more eclipses - the first two are lunar eclipse in July and November and the third one will be a solar eclipse in December.

