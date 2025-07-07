Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla completes 11 days aboard ISS, intensifying crucial microgravity experiments Since arriving at the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla has made meaningful contributions to scientific research. He was also given a day off on July 3, allowing him the opportunity to recharge and reconnect with family and friends back on Earth.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has spent over a week aboard the International Space Station (ISS), making history as the first Indian to step onto the ISS on June 26. Since his arrival, he has made significant contributions to scientific research. He was also granted a day off on July 3, providing him a chance to recharge and connect with family and friends back on Earth. The following day, on July 4, Shubhanshu conducted operations for a myogenesis study inside the Life Sciences Glovebox. This research investigates how microgravity contributes to muscle atrophy. Additionally, Shubhanshu deployed samples for the Space Micro Algae investigation. Alongside his crew, Shubhanshu contributed to the Voyager Displays project and continued to monitor radiation exposure using the Rad Nano Dosimeter — a compact device that offers real-time data on environmental conditions aboard the station. This information is invaluable for safeguarding astronauts as missions aim farther into space.

ENPERCHAR experiment

Moreover, the crew played a role in the ENPERCHAR experiment, examining how microgravity influences human perception and environmental awareness. By studying how astronauts interact with their surroundings and complete tasks in space, researchers hope to gain insights into how spatial orientation and psychological connections to the environment change in orbit. These findings are crucial for designing future spacecraft and habitats that promote mental and physical well-being during long-duration missions.

In the unique weightless environment of the ISS, a crewmember participated in the Neuromotion VR study while donning a virtual reality (VR) headset. This research aims to shed light on how spaceflight impacts the brain’s ability to focus, plan, and move.

During a series of attention-based tasks in VR, the astronaut wore a specialised cap equipped with functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) sensors, which track brain activity in real-time. This offers a glimpse into how microgravity affects cognitive function and motor control. Saliva and tear samples were also collected to measure stress hormones and other biological markers.

Together, these data points are creating a clearer picture of how the human brain adapts to the challenges of space travel, insights that are vital for preparing astronauts for longer missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

vocal changes in astronauts

By analysing vocal changes in astronauts through recordings and vocal fold measurements, researchers are training AI to detect subtle shifts in speech caused by microgravity and cognitive stress. This combination of biology and machine learning has the potential to revolutionise health monitoring for astronauts.

Acquired Equivalence Test

The crew also took part in the Acquired Equivalence Test, a cognitive experiment designed to investigate how spaceflight affects the brain’s ability to learn and adapt. This test challenges astronauts to recognise patterns and relationships between visual cues, even when those cues are flipped or rotated in ways that disrupt our usual sense of orientation. By comparing results from space with data collected before and after the mission, researchers hope to uncover how the brain processes simple and complex visual information while in orbit.

Additionally, the crew participated in the Bone on ISS experiment to provide insights into how bones deteriorate in space and their recovery upon returning to Earth.

As missions plan to venture deeper into space, reliable and non-intrusive health monitoring methods are crucial. The Mxene in LEO study examines how nanomaterials, a class of ultra-thin, 2D inorganic compounds, can be used to create next-generation biometric sensors. During the mission, the crew is testing six different MXene-based devices, allowing researchers to evaluate their performance in low-Earth orbit, focusing on functionality, durability, and environmental stability.

Finally, the crew conducted neuromuscular electrical stimulation sessions to monitor physiological changes, aiming to identify possible countermeasures that could protect crew members from the adverse effects of microgravity on muscle mass. These findings could also yield valuable insights into muscle and bone health for Earth-based medical conditions, such as osteoporosis and muscle atrophy.

On July 5, Shux documented a myogenesis investigation that examines how the lack of gravity speeds up muscle atrophy. In another part of the day, Shux managed the deployment and storage of samples for the Space Micro Algae experiment.

The crew gathered additional data for the Voyager Displays experiment and continued monitoring radiation levels with the Rad Nano Dosimeter. They also took part in the Acquired Equivalence Test.

Shux recorded a STEM demonstration to showcase the differences between physical and chemical changes in a microgravity environment. This hands-on activity illustrates how the absence of gravity modifies familiar processes like mixing substances, phase transitions, and reactions that produce gases or heat.

On July 6, Shux continued exploring the effects of microgravity on muscle atrophy by conducting microscopy and collecting cellular samples for the myogenesis study. Additionally, Shux redeployed a culture bag for the Space Micro Algae experiment.

Wireless Acoustics project

The crew contributed to the Wireless Acoustics project, where they tested a wearable acoustic monitor designed to measure sound levels aboard the space station. This commercially available device is being assessed for comfort, usability, and accuracy, with its readings being compared to traditional fixed sound meters on board.

A crewmember underwent an ultrasound scan to track changes in cardiovascular and balance systems for the Telemetric Health AI study, which aims to enable real-time health monitoring and predictive healthcare both in space and on Earth.

The crew also participated in the Acquired Equivalence Test and is exploring the potential of nanomaterials through the Mxene in LEO study.

