In-flight event, docking, settling in: Here's how astronaut Shukla spent day 2 of expedition The Axiom 4 crew successfully docked with the Harmony module of the ISS at 6:31 a.m. ET (4:01 p.m. IST) after an impressive journey that lasted 28 hours.

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made history by becoming the second Indian astronaut to travel to space and the first Indian to step aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Astronaut Shukla, known by his call sign 'Shux', is the pilot of the Axiom-4 mission, which is commanded by Peggy Whitson, assisted by mission specialists Sławosz “Suave” Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu. Together, they successfully docked with the Harmony module of the ISS at 6:31 a.m. ET (4:01 p.m. IST) after an impressive 28 hours of journey, marking their arrival around 8:14 a.m. ET (5:44 p.m. IST) . This event followed their launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:31 a.m. ET (12.01 PM IST) on June 25.

During the official welcome ceremony aboard the ISS, astronaut Shukla expressed heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings he received, which played a crucial role in helping him achieve this landmark accomplishment. While it might seem effortless to be standing there, he candidly admitted to experiencing some heaviness in his head and minor hurdles. However, he assured everyone that they would soon adapt, emphasising that this was merely the beginning of his incredible journey.

In-flight event before docking

A few hours prior to docking, the crew conducted an in-flight event aboard the new Dragon spacecraft named ‘Grace,’ where their fifth crew member, ‘Joy,’ the Ax-4 zero-g indicator, made its debut in microgravity. Shux, Suave, and Tibor took a moment to share their thoughts on their first experience in space.

Shukla described it as an extraordinary adventure, recalling his time sitting in the capsule on the launchpad just the day before. Rather than excitement, he felt a strong desire to launch, especially after enduring 30 days of quarantine. He vividly described the thrilling moment when the ride began, feeling the pressure push him back into his seat, only to suddenly find everything tranquil and floating in the vacuum of space.

Shukla mentioned that he was adjusting well to this new environment, soaking in the breathtaking views and overall experience, likening it to a baby learning to walk and explore.

He found the challenges of navigating this unfamiliar setting exhilarating and enjoyed sharing the journey with his fellow astronauts. Recognising that making mistakes is part and parcel of the learning process, he appreciated the camaraderie and found joy in observing his peers learn alongside him.

Astronaut 634

Upon entering the ISS, the Ax-4 crew received a warm welcome from the Expedition 73 members, celebrating their arrival during a heartfelt ceremony. Peggy presented her fellow crew members with their official astronaut pins, with Shukla being recognised as the 634th human to orbit the Earth, while Uznański-Wiśniewski and Kapu were honored as the 635th and 636th, respectively.

Astronaut Shukla conveyed his gratitude for being a part of this significant mission, reflecting on its importance for India's space exploration efforts. He committed to staying in touch with everyone back home and stressed the need to make the journey thrilling. Proudly carrying the tiranga, he felt a strong bond with his roots.

As he reflected on his arrival at the ISS, he appreciated the warm welcome from his crewmates, who made him feel like family. Surpassing his expectations, particularly regarding the stunning views and camaraderie, he expressed excitement for the next 14 days, confident that they would lead to remarkable advancements in science and research through collaboration.

Shukla slept in Dragon

The Ax-4 crew spent the remainder of the day settling in. They organised their sleeping quarters—Peggy in the Airlock, Shux in Dragon, Suave in Columbus, and Tibor in the Japanese Experiment Module (JEM). They wrapped up handover activities with the Expedition 73 crew and began acclimating to life in microgravity. Additionally, they tackled key operational tasks, including unpacking cargo from Dragon and reviewing emergency protocols.

