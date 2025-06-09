Shubhanshu Shukla: What will India's first astronaut on ISS eat during 14-day stay? Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is scheduled to launch for the ISS on June 10. He will stay at the ISS for 14 days, during which he will enjoy several Indian dishes. Here’s the complete menu.

New Delhi:

India is gearing up to send its second astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, into space after a gap of over 40 years. Notably, Shukla will be the first Indian astronaut to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS). He will be joined by seasoned astronaut Peggy Whitson as the mission commander, along with Polish astronaut Sawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, who will serve as mission specialists. Shukla is expected to spend around 14 days aboard the ISS, where he will carry out various experiments on behalf of ISRO and NASA. This mission is crucial for ISRO, as the insights gained will significantly contribute to future projects like the Gaganyaan mission and human lunar landings.

To ensure a nourishing experience for astronaut Shukla, ISRO is preparing a variety of dishes, including aam ras, moong dal halwa, gajar halwa and a selection of rice-based options, for his upcoming journey to the ISS. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has crafted a selection of meals specifically designed for astronauts on space missions.

Initially intended for the Gaganyaan mission, these food items are now being provided to Shukla with NASA's endorsement. Recently, Axiom Space released a video showcasing the crew members of Axiom Mission 4 as they tried out the array of food options available for their time aboard the ISS.

Moreover, Shukla has expressed his intention of sharing traditional Indian cuisine with his fellow astronauts.

Meanwhile, during a conversation about the differences between military experience and astronaut training, Shukla pointed out that space missions involve many international partners and various parts that are spread out in different locations. He explained that astronauts receive their training at multiple facilities in the United States, focusing on important topics like how to operate mission systems, respond to emergencies, and work in zero-gravity environments.

