Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: All scientific experiments, activities he will perform at ISS during 14-day stay Astronaut Shukla is set to spend 14 days aboard the ISS. During his time in the space laboratory, he plans to carry out various experiments for ISRO and other Indian research institutes. Here are all the details about the experiments he will be conducting.

New Delhi:

India is gearing up to send its first astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS). An Air Force pilot, who will be the second Indian to travel into space, is set to launch on June 10 as part of the Axiom-4 mission. After arriving at the ISS, Astronaut Shukla will spend about 14 days there, engaging in various scientific experiments and activities. This exciting mission involves around 60 different studies from 31 countries, including the U.S., India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, the UAE, and several nations from Europe. ISRO has prepared a series of experiments and activities for Astronaut Shukla, who will also take part in five collaborative studies organised by NASA as part of its human research program.

Below is a list of the scientific experiments and activities that Astronaut Shukla will conduct aboard the International Space Station.

Crop seeds on ISS

This experiment by ISRO aims to explore how spaceflight affects six different varieties of crop seeds. Following the mission, the seeds will be cultivated over multiple generations, with plants exhibiting desirable traits selected for genetic analysis.

The ultimate goal of this project is to enhance our understanding of how crops can be successfully grown in space for future exploration missions. The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and Kerala Agricultural University.

Sprouts

This experiment, conducted by ISRO, aims to explore the effects of spaceflight on the germination and growth of crop seeds. Following the mission, these seeds will be cultivated over several generations, allowing researchers to examine their genetics, microbial load, and nutritional profiles.

The ultimate goal of this project is to enhance our understanding of how crops can be grown in space for future exploration missions. This initiative is set to take place in collaboration with NASA.

Myogenesis

This project focuses on identifying the pathways that lead to skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and exploring potential therapeutic strategies to address this issue. By examining how muscle loss occurs in space, the project aims to uncover specific molecular mechanisms and possible interventions.

Understanding these pathways is vital for developing treatments to prevent muscle atrophy in astronauts during extended missions. Additionally, the insights gained from this research could enhance our understanding of muscle-related disorders and inform treatments for conditions associated with aging or prolonged immobility. This experiment is being developed by ISRO.

Cyanobacteria aboard the ISS

Cyanobacteria are aquatic bacteria capable of photosynthesis, making them an exciting candidate for use in spacecraft environmental control systems. This experiment, conducted by ISRO, aims to compare two strains of cyanobacteria to examine their growth rates, cellular responses, and biochemical activities in microgravity.

The findings could pave the way for advancements in future life support systems on spacecraft. This research is being developed by the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) in New Delhi.

Space Microalgae

Microalgae hold great promise as valuable organisms for future space missions, with potential applications as food sources, fuel, and even components of life support systems.

In this study, ISRO will cultivate three different strains of microalgae to explore how microgravity affects their growth, metabolism, and genetic activity compared to those grown on Earth.

Voyager Displays

This experiment aims to investigate the physical and cognitive impact of utilising computer screens in microgravity. The research will focus on how pointing tasks, gaze fixation, and rapid eye movements are affected when performed in a space environment, as well as the potential interactions with subjective measures of stress and wellbeing.

The findings could inform future spacecraft computer design and interaction. The experiment will be conducted by ISRO.

Voyager Tardigrades

This ISRO project aims to explore the revival, survival, and reproduction of tardigrades sent to the International Space Station (ISS). The study will focus on reviving dormant tardigrades, tracking the number of eggs laid and hatched during the mission, and analysing the differences in gene expression between spaceflown and ground control populations. Through this research, the team hopes to uncover the molecular mechanisms that enable resilience, providing insights into the limits of life in extreme environments.

This understanding could have significant implications for future space exploration and might also lead to advancements in biotechnology applications here on Earth. The experiment is being developed by the Indian Institute of Science.

STEMonstrations

This initiative will feature four distinct STEAM outreach activities aimed at engaging Indian students.

Inaddition to this, astronaut Shukla has expressed his desire to document his journey aboard the ISS through photos and videos, aiming to share these experiences with the people of India, whom he affectionately referred to as "Bharatvaasis." Shukla also mentioned his plans to take items from various regions of India to the ISS, even hoping to serve traditional Indian cuisine to his fellow astronauts. Additionally, he has arranged to demonstrate yoga practices in space.

ALSO READ: