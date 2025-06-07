Axiom 4: All about historic mission carrying an Indian to space after 40 years Axiom 4 is a historic mission for India, Poland, and Hungary, marking their return to human spaceflight after more than 40 years. Here's all you need to know about it.

New Delhi:

The Axiom 4 (Ax-4) mission is scheduled to launch on June 10 and will travel to the International Space Station (ISS). This exciting mission will be led by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. It's a significant event for India, Poland, and Hungary, marking their return to human spaceflight after more than 40 years. Although this is only the second time these countries have sent humans into space, it’s a special occasion since it will be the first time they all work together on a mission at the ISS. Here are the key details you should know about this landmark journey.

Axiom 4 launch

The Ax-4 crew is set to launch on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on June 10 at 8:22 a.m. Eastern Time (which is 5:52 p.m. in India). They are expected to arrive at the space station the next day, June 11, around 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (10 p.m. in India). Once they get there, the astronauts will spend about two weeks on the space station, where they will conduct microgravity research, technology demonstrations, and outreach events.

Axiom 4 crew

The Ax-4 crew is made up of astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking a historic moment as it’s their first time participating in a mission to the International Space Station. This mission also represents the second time in over 40 years that a government has sponsored human space travel for these nations.

Shubhanshu Shukla will be India’s second astronaut to go to space since 1984. The last Indian to travel to space was Rakesh Sharma, who flew on a Soviet rocket and spent nearly eight days in space.

Sławosz Uznański, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, becomes Poland’s second astronaut since 1978. Tibor Kapu will represent Hungary as its second astronaut since 1980.

The mission’s commander is Peggy Whitson, who is on her second commercial space mission. She already holds the record for the most time spent in space by an American astronaut.

Ax-4 is the second commercial spaceflight that includes national astronauts sponsored by their respective governments and the European Space Agency. This mission is a significant opportunity for India, Poland, and Hungary, as they look to strengthen and advance their space programs.

Axiom 4 objective

The Ax-4 research team is made up of about 60 studies from 31 different countries, including the U.S., India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, the UAE, and several European nations. These studies aim to improve our understanding of various important topics, such as human health, how we observe and understand our planet, and various fields of science related to life and materials. The research will showcase the scientific skills and potential of the countries involved.

