All about SpaceX Dragon spacecraft taking Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to ISS Indian astronaut will launch to the ISS on June 10 using a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Here are all the details you need to know about this spacecraft.

On June 10, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will embark on an exciting journey to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. Shubhanshu will serve as the main astronaut and pilot for this mission, which also includes former NASA astronaut and mission leader Peggy Whitson, along with Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu. They will travel to space in a special spacecraft called the SpaceX Dragon, which is designed to carry four astronauts and safely return them to Earth once their mission is complete. The launch will take place from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida using a Falcon-9 rocket. Here are some important details about the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that you may find interesting.

What is Dragon Capsule and how does it work?

The Dragon capsule is a unique spacecraft created by SpaceX, and it comes in two versions. The Crew Dragon is meant to carry astronauts, like Shubhanshu, to the International Space Station, while the Cargo Dragon is used to deliver supplies and scientific tools. The Crew Dragon has been transporting astronauts since 2020, and the Cargo Dragon has been in operation since 2010.

This spacecraft is equipped with features that allow it to dock with the Space Station automatically, making it safe and straightforward to use for various missions. The Crew Dragon can make up to 15 flights.

A standout feature of this capsule is its eight SuperDraco engines, which can quickly separate the capsule from the rocket if there's an emergency. Additionally, the capsule has solar panels on its trunk that generate electricity. The cost of building one of these capsules is around Rs 500 crore. Notably, Sunita Williams, a well-known astronaut, was also returned to Earth using this SpaceX capsule.

(Image Source : FILE)SpaceX Dragon attached to ISS

Differences between crew and cargo capsules

The Crew Dragon is designed to transport astronauts and can carry up to 7 people on board. In contrast, the cargo capsule is built to carry supplies and can hold up to 6,000 kilograms of luggage. Both types of capsules return to Earth by landing in the ocean with the help of parachutes.

The Crew Dragon features a control panel equipped with three touchscreens, making it easier for astronauts to manage the spacecraft during their journey. The capsule measures about 8.1 meters tall and has a width of 4 meters. Additionally, the Dragon capsule is equipped with advanced cooling systems and comes with special space suits for the astronauts to ensure their safety and comfort.

