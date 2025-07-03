Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla completes sixth day aboard ISS, conducts key scientific studies Shubhanshu Shukla is actively engaging in numerous experiments aimed at advancing India's space mission. On July 4, he will reach out to students across India to share insights and inspire the next generation.

New Delhi:

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has completed his sixth day aboard the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. He continues to engage in a busy schedule filled with scientific research. On day six, Shubhanshu led a series of biological experiments, beginning with the Space Micro Algae study. This project investigates how microgravity affects the growth and genetic behavior of algae, which could one day provide sustainable sources of food, fuel, or oxygen for long-duration space missions. In addition, he conducted microscopy to examine muscle cell development for the myogenesis study, with potential insights that could contribute to therapies for muscle loss both in space and on Earth. His work also included documenting the Voyager Tardigrades experiment, which looks into how resilient microscopic creatures manage to survive and reproduce in space. The outcomes could offer new insights into the molecular mechanisms behind cellular resilience, translating into valuable knowledge applicable on Earth.

Suit Fabric Study

Shubhanshu with the crew also took part in a technology demonstration for the Suit Fabric Study, a project aiming to reshape our understanding of clothing in space. This demonstration explores how garments impact heat transfer in environments where gravity and convection behave differently. By studying how the body and fabric respond to exercise in microgravity, this research could revolutionise the design of future space suits.

Moreover, the technology developed could enhance thermal regulation in extreme conditions on Earth as well, benefiting everything from high-performance sportswear to medical garments designed to manage body temperature in clinical settings.

Voice in Space study

Additionally, the Ax-4 crew contributed their voices to the Voice in Space study, which examines how spaceflight affects human speech. In the weightless environment, vocal patterns can change due to shifts in cognitive function and the absence of gravity’s effects on the body. Using electroglottograph sensors and a series of scripted vocal tasks, researchers are analyzing the evolution of vocal fold vibrations and tonal qualities in orbit.

The aim is to train AI algorithms to pick up on these subtle changes, potentially leading to new diagnostic tools for monitoring astronaut health and improving voice-based AI systems here on Earth.

Cerebral Hemodynamics study

Finally, the crew wrapped up the third round of the Cerebral Hemodynamics study, using ultrasound imaging to track blood flow in the brain. This research helps us better understand how the cardiovascular system adapts to life in space, which is critical for protecting astronaut health on long-duration missions. The findings could also pave the way for improved diagnostic techniques for heart and brain conditions back on Earth.

On July 4, Shubhanshu will connect with students in India, providing them with a firsthand glimpse into life aboard the International Space Station. He’ll share his experiences of living and working in microgravity, the science he’s conducting as part of the mission, and be available to answer questions about space exploration.

ALSO READ: