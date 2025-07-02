Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Science
  3. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla continues his rigorous research agenda on his fifth day on board ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla continues his rigorous research agenda on his fifth day on board ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is conducting various experiments onboard the ISS. These experiments will aid India in its own Bharatiya Antariksha Station and Gaganyaan mission.

Astronaut Shukla continues rigorous research agenda
Astronaut Shukla continues rigorous research agenda Image Source : Peggy Whitson/X
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has successfully completed a five-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). On his fifth day, Shukla and his fellow crew members continued to engage in a rigorous research agenda, focusing on experiments with significant implications for the future of both spaceflight and medical science. Among the various projects undertaken, the crew contributed to the Voyager Displays project, which aims to investigate the effects of spaceflight on eye movement, gaze control, and pointing accuracy. By correlating these physiological responses with levels of stress and cognitive load, this study holds potential for guiding engineers in the design of more intuitive spacecraft interfaces for upcoming missions.

Cyanobacteria growth experiment 

Furthermore, Shukla documented a cyanobacteria growth experiment spearheaded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This research involves a comparative analysis of two strains of photosynthetic bacteria to assess their growth and functionality in microgravity conditions. The findings may provide insights into the potential use of these microbes in future life support systems, particularly in the recycling of air and water during prolonged space missions.

Space Micro Algae investigation

Additionally, Shukla participated in the Space Micro Algae investigation, wherein three distinct strains of microalgae are cultivated. This research aims to evaluate how microgravity influences the growth, metabolic processes, and genetic activity of these organisms, which will subsequently be compared to algae cultivated in terrestrial environments. The utilisation of microalgae may offer promising avenues for food production, biofuel generation, and life support system development in future space endeavors.

Cerebral Hemodynamics study

Finally, the crew completed the second session of the Cerebral Hemodynamics study, utilising ultrasound technology to monitor cerebral blood flow under microgravity conditions. This research is critical for understanding how the cardiovascular system adapts to the unique challenges of spaceflight and may pave the way for advanced diagnostic tools aimed at improving heart and brain health in astronauts.

ALSO READ: 

Axiom 4: All about historic mission carrying an Indian to space after 40 years

All about SpaceX Dragon spacecraft taking Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: All you need to know about first Indian going to Internation Space Station
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: All scientific experiments, activities he will perform at ISS during 14-day stay
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to take Tardigrades to ISS: What is it and why ISRO wants to study them

Shubhanshu Shukla: What will India's first astronaut on ISS eat during 14-day stay?

Elon Musk voices concern over long-term safety of ISS amid Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 delay

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 astronauts to study insulin in space, aim for diabetes breakthrough

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission: Why it takes 28 hours to reach the ISS, just 400 km above Earth

In-flight event, docking, settling in: Here's how astronaut Shukla spent day 2 of expedition

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla spends first full day on ISS adjusting to microgravity, undergoing training

From muscle research to microalgae studies: Here's what astronaut Shukla is exploring in ISS

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science
Axiom 4 Shubhanshu Shukla
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\