You are the closest to the hearts of Indians: PM Modi says in interaction with astronuat Shubhanshu Shukla Shukla was launched to the ISS as part of the Axiom 4 mission aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket. He arrived at the ISS at 5:44 PM IST on June 26.

New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has made significant contributions to space exploration by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian astronaut to travel beyond Earth's atmosphere. Shukla was launched to the ISS as part of the Axiom 4 mission aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:01 PM on June 25. Following a remarkable journey lasting 28 hours, the Axiom-4 crew successfully docked with the Harmony module of the ISS at 6:31 AM ET (4:01 PM IST), with their official arrival recorded at approximately 8:14 AM ET (5:44 PM IST). This historic event followed their launch from the Kennedy Space Center at 2:31 AM ET (12:01 PM IST) on the same date.

On June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a video discussion with astronaut Shukla to gain insights into his experiences in space, highlighting the significance of this milestone in India's space endeavors. Prime Minister Modi stated that even though Shubhanshu is away from India, he remains close to the hearts of Indians. He also expressed that the name carries a sense of auspiciousness and that Shubhanshu's journey signifies the beginning of a new era.

PM inquired if he is fine

PM Modi expressed that although only the two of them were talking, the sentiments of 140 crore Indians were also with him. He mentioned that his voice carried the enthusiasm and excitement of all Indians and extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the event of hoisting their flag in space. He inquired whether everything was fine and if the other person was well.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his wishes and those of 1.4 billion Indians, stating that he was fine and safe. He mentioned that he was feeling very good and described his experience as new. He emphasised that his journey was not only his own but also that of the entire nation. Shukla acknowledged that under Modi's leadership, today's India provides numerous opportunities for individuals to fulfill their dreams and expressed pride in representing India.

PM inquired by 'gajar ka halwa'

During his interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi inquired whether he had brought along the 'gajar ka halwa'. In response, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla confirmed that he had indeed brought gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa, and aam ras. He explained that he wanted everyone who had accompanied him from other countries to experience the richness of Indian cuisine. According to him, they all had it together, and everyone enjoyed the food.