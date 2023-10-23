Rajasthan: Congress candidate Danish Abrar's car pelted with stones, MLA blames 'anti-social' elements

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress candidate Danish Abrar

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Congress MLA Danish Abrar's car was pelted with stones in Sawai Madhopur district on Monday. The Congress MLA was attacked on the Malarna Chaud bypass while he was returning from Jaipur to Sawai Madhopur with his family.

Danish Abrar shown black flags

People showed black flags, raised slogans, and attacked Danish Abrar's car, breaking its windows. Fortunately, a major accident was avoided thanks to the presence of party workers and the police. The police are currently conducting a search for the attackers. Danish Abrar confirmed the incident by going live on Facebook.

Abrar is the sitting MLA representing the Sawai Madhopur constituency, and the party has nominated him as their candidate for the upcoming election, despite protests against his candidacy.

"Anti-social" elements behind attack

Abrar went live on Facebook to share this information and alleged that a life-threatening attack had been carried out against him. He mentioned that his family was with him in the car during the attack, including his mother and wife. The Congress MLA said that the Congress party had nominated him as a candidate, and he expressed his determination to contest the election and win. Abrar said "anti-social" elements were behind the attack.

The Congress MLA stated, "I would like to request the Election Commission and the district administration to ensure strict action so that those contesting the elections, regardless of their party affiliation, are not subjected to such attacks. I appeal to the administration to swiftly remove such elements from Sawai Madhopur, this will not be tolerated. What has not happened in ten years has now occurred today... my entire car was smashed, and my people were beaten." He continued, "If anyone thinks that by vandalizing cars, blocking roads, or resorting to violence, they can win an election, they are making a big mistake. This will prove to be the last nail in the coffin." In the video, it can be seen the MLA's supporters are near him.

Police have said that some of the accused involved in the attack on Abrar's car have been identified, and they will be apprehended soon.

Danish Abrar, the Congress candidate from Sawai Madhopur, has been encountering opposition within his own party in both Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur. Despite the internal opposition, the Congress has officially declared him as their candidate in the first list of 33 candidates issued on October 21. The BJP is fielding Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena as their candidate from Sawai Madhopur.

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

(Input: Lokesh Tatwal)

Also Read: Rajasthan's Gehlot govt a pioneer of appeasement, says Gajendra Shekhawat over Dausa priest killing

Also Read: Rajasthan Elections: 'Non-stop ED raids proof that Congress is winning polls,' says CM Ashok Gehlot