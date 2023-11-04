Rajasthan Assembly Election: Vasundhara Raje files nomination from Jhalrapatan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 : BJP candidate Vasundhara Raje filed her nomination papers from Jhalrapatan on Saturday. She expressed confidence in forming the government in the state while speaking to reporters after filing nomination papers.

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

