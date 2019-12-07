Image Source : PTI Rahul calls BPCL privatisation a theft

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Saturday said the country was being ruled by corporates and it had been facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Modi is working to please the Ambanis and Adanis as the country is now ruled by these corporate. What is happening is not privatisation, but theft," said Gandhi. He was speaking at a protest rally near Cochin refinery against the NDA government's decision to disinvest the public sector oil company BPCL.

Over 6,000 people took part in the rally addressed by Gandhi, who arrived here after winding up his three-day Wayanad constituency visit. "I will always be with you in fight against wrongdoings of this government," said Gandhi.

Gandhi, who was expected to return to Delhi on Saturday. Now he will return on Sunday morning. The Congress has termed this disinvestment as "killing the golden goose". The Cochin refinery is part of BPCL.

