Image Source : PTI Not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced stay on construction of metro car shed project in the city's green lung Aarey Colony, where protests were held last month against cutting of trees for the work.

Speaking to reporters soon after taking charge as CM in Mantralaya, Thackeray said not a single tree leaf will be cut till further developments.

A Supreme Court bench had last month sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area.

The Bombay High Court had on October 4 refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed.