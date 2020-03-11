Madhya Pradesh crisis: Congress MLAs to reach Jaipur shortly

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh crisis: Congress MLAs to reach Jaipur at 11 am

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, over 80 Congress MLAs from the state are arriving in Rajasthan on Wednesday, sources told news agency PTI. "The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh," they said.

The legislators are expected to reach Jaipur airport at 11 am and will be staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road in Jaipur.

All arrangements are being made on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the MLAs said.

Earlier in the day, Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, amid claims by Congress leaders that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will prove majority in a floor test.

In the 228-member Assembly, Congress formed the government with the help of BSP, SP and Independent MLAs.

