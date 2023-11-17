Voice of Global South Summit: PM Modi announces to organise Artificial Global Partnership Summit in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi during opening remarks at the Inaugural Leaders’ Session of the 2nd Voice Of Global South Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, which is currently being held in a virtual format, underscored the importance of developing nations and emphasised the strength and similarities they possess that would help in building a better world.

"Geographically, the Global South has always existed, but it is getting a voice for the first time and this is because of the joint efforts," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the inaugural Leaders’ Session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit on Friday.

"We are more than 100 countries but our priorities are similar. Last year, during the G20 Summit, our attempt was to focus on the development, of the people, by the people and for the people...," he added.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Latest World News