Trump or Biden? Man who accurately called US elections spanning 40 years makes his prediction for 2020

United States Presidential Elections are scheduled to take place in 2020. Incumbent President Donald Trump is once again running for the top job against Joe Biden, the former vice president who is representing democrats in the upcoming elections. While the election campaign is on full swing as Trump and Biden leave no opportunity to taunt each other, a US history professor, who has been predicting the result of US presidential elections accurately for almost 40 years, has now predicted the result for the US Presidential Elections 2020, to be held by the end of this year.

US University Professor Allan Lichtman, whose predictions on the US elections have turned out to be accurate, has now predicted who will be the next US president. Allan Litchman has said that Joe Biden, former Vice President, will be the next US President and will defeat Donald Trump, in the polls scheduled to take place towards the end of this year.

The New York Times has described Lichtman as the Nostradamus of presidential elections, has predicted the result using his all-time technique 13 keys to the White House. This technique is based on the analytical model used to predict election results.

Lichtman predicted his first accurate guess in 1984

Using 13 keys to the White House technique, US professor Litchman predicted his first accurate guess for former US President Ronald Raegan’s re-election to the office.

Secret is keeping an eye on big picture, says Lichtman

Speaking in an interview to CNN, Litchman has said that the secret for the prediction is to keep an eye on the big picture of incumbent strength and performance.

Lichtman also said that there is no need to pay any attention to the polls, analysts, or over ups and downs in the campaign.

