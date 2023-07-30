Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damages two city office blocks | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SENTDEFENDER Two blocks of building were attacked by drone in Moscow

Ukraine-Russia war: AFP News Agency citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, reported that a night-time Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged two office blocks. The facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged in the attack and no one was injured in the incident.

Moscow blames Kyiv for a missile attack in southern Russia

Earlier on Friday Russian forces pounded a key village that Ukraine claimed to have recaptured in its grinding counteroffensive in the country's southeast, while Moscow accused Kyiv of firing a missile at a city in southern Russia that officials there said wounded 15 people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, marked Ukraine's Statehood Day by reaffirming the country's sovereignty — a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who used his claim that Ukraine didn't exist as a nation to justify his invasion.

“Now, like more than a thousand years ago, our civilizational choice is unity with the world," Zelenskyy said in a speech outside St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv.

“To be a power in world history. To have the right to its national history – of its people, its land, its state. And of our children – all future generations of the Ukrainian people.

We will definitely win!” He also honored servicemen and handed out first passports to young citizens as part of ceremonies in the square. The holiday coincides with the observance that marks the beginning of the widespread adoption of Christianity in land that later became Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

