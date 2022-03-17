Russia Ukraine War: Some hope of reaching compromise, says Russian FM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A direct strike during Russian shelling led to fire and destruction of a residential building, in Kyiv. Russia started a military operation in Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.

Russia has said that peace talks with Ukraine were not easy but that there was some hope of reaching a compromise and that neutrality for Ukraine was being seriously discussed.

“The negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons. But nevertheless, there is some hope of reaching a compromise,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. "Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees."

Lavrov said key issues included the security of people in eastern Ukraine, the demilitarisation of Ukraine and the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.

“A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees. There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed,” Lavrov said.

Ukraine has also made cautious positive statements on peace talks, saying it is willing to negotiate to end the war, but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the two sides were discussing a possible compromise idea for a future Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.

President Vladimir Putin had on February 24 announced a special military operation in Ukraine and blamed the United States for threatening Russia by enlarging the NATO military alliance eastwards into Russia’s backyard.

