Russia may attack on February 16, says Ukrainian President Zelensky in Facebook post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia would invade the country on February 16. Volodymyr's comments came amid heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Ukraine is a country in Eastern Europe and is the second-largest country by area after Russia. Ukraine and Russia share borders to the east and north-east.

"We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack," Zelensky said in an address to his nation posted on Facebook. He wrote that Ukraine will hold a 'Day of Unity' on Wednesday. He said the relevant decree has already been signed.

However, Ukrainian officials said that the President was being ironic when he made comments and that he wasn't being literal

Since November, Ukraine and some Western countries have accused Russia of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border with a possible intention of "invasion".

Russia denied the accusation, saying that it has the right to mobilise troops within its borders to defend its territory as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) activities constitute a threat to Russia's border security.

