Follow us on Image Source : AMIT MALVIYA (TWITTER) WATCH: American singer Mary Millben touches PM Modi’s feet after singing India’s national anthem

PM Modi US Visit: Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer on Friday performed at the concluding event for the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after her performance, what Milliben did to PM Modi caught the attention of people around the world. Videos of the event are doing rounds on social media, where the African-American singer can be seen touching the feet of PM Modi.

Mary Millben touched PM Modi's feet

The Award-winning international singer Millben performed the National Anthem of India at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC. After which, she went to PM Modi and touched his feet. This video has made Indians feel proud and at the same time emotional.

"I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem"

In an interaction with the reporter, Millben expressed her excitement for the performance and asserted that PM Modi is a kind man. "I am so honoured to be here. The PM is such a wonderful and kind man. It was an honour to be a part of his State visit this week. I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem. You could hear the passion in all of their voices. True honour to be here tonight," Millben said.

Millben has performed Indian National Anthem earlier

Millben is highly popular in India for her singing of the National Anthem 'Jan Gana Mana' and 'Om Jai Jagdiseh' Hare. You will be amazed to know that the 38-year-old singer has earlier performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US Presidents - George W Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, as well as international royalty, and world leaders.

Earlier, Millben made her first trip to India as an official guest to perform in celebration of India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence. She was invited by the Government of India.

