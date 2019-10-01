PHOTOS: A dramatic escalation of violence in Hong Kong

Police detain an anti-government protester in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong police shot an 18-year-old protester at close range in the chest on Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation in violence as tens of thousands joined anti-government demonstrations across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The pistol shot hit the protester on the left side of his chest, and Hong Kong’s hospital authority said he was in critical condition.

A protestor kicks back an exploded tear gas shell in Hong Kong.

While officers have previously fired warning shots in the air on multiple occasions during months of demonstrations in Hong Kong, this was the first time a protester is known to have been shot. There were other instances Tuesday when officers also drew their weapons, including two with bloodied faces who pointed pistols.

An injured anti-government protester is attended to by others during a clash with police in Hong Kong.

The demonstrations — the latest in a long series — coincided with China’s Communist leaders in Beijing marked their 70 years in power with a military parade. Those attending the celebrations included Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam who led a delegation of Hong Kong officials and dignitaries in a show of unity with the ruling party.

An anti-government protester's umbrella lies on the ground after a clash with police in Hong Kong

Police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

In Hong Kong, thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of simultaneous protests since the unrest began in early June over fears that the territory’s freedoms and citizen rights are being eroded. The movement has since grown into an anti-Chinese campaign with demands for direct elections for the city’s leaders and police accountability.

An anti-government protester walks through tear gas smoke during a clash with police at the Wong Tai Sin area in Hong Kong.

Anti-government protesters vandalize a MTR public transport station in Hong Kong.

A black-clad protestor stands by graffiti on the wall in Hong Kong.

