Image Source : AP Pattaya bars, nightclubs reopen after 3 months as Thailand eases lockdown restrictions

After more than three months of lockdown, Pattaya has once again begun to welcome visitors to bars and nightclubs. Nightlife establishments in the resort town of Pattaya have returned to business from Wednesday, though operators said there was little change. The development comes after Pattaya eased some lockdown restrictions that were placed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the details, the bars and nightclubs in Pattaya will be open until midnight, however, all visitors will be checked to maintain social distancing norms.

Media reports said the business operators have welcomed the lift on closing orders of bars and nightclubs. However, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the pace with which the Pattaya bars and nightclubs used to receive customers.

On the first night of reopening, a bar in Pattaya received only three customers, the owner of the venue said.

Meanwhile, a survey has revealed only 15 per cent of all bars in Pattaya returned to the business on Wednesday.

For Chaiyot Thammasunthorn, who owns a nightclub on the Walking Street, he decided to keep his establishment closed until the pandemic is fully over, the local media said.

“Nightlife operators in the city have decided not to open their businesses because there’s not enough purchasing power,” Chaiyot was quoted as saying by the local media.

Earlier in June, beaches in Pattaya were thrown open with expats and Thai families returning to enjoy the sea and sand. However, several restrictions were placed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage