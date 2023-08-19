Pakistan: Ex-Foreign Ministar and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in cypher case

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

In yet another setback to Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been arrested from his residence in Islamabad. According to Geo News, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained Qureshi as part of the ongoing probe into cypher, which the PTI claims contained a threat from the United States to depose Imran Khan, Geo News reported,

The party leader also confirmed that Qureshi was detained from his residence and is being moved to the FIA headquarters in Islamabad. The PTI leader was arrested shortly after he briefed a press conference wherein he refuted the reports of infighting between party leaders to replace incarcerated party chief Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Earlier in July, the FIA had interrogated Qureshi and PTI leader Asad Umar for nearly two hours in connection with the probe into contentious US cypher. Qureshi has repeatedly emphasised that the US cypher was real, confirming the party chief's assertions that the US orchestrated his deposition from office by sponsoring the Opposition's No-Confidence Motion in April 2022.

Cypher case against Imran Khan

The cypher case against Pakistan's former Prime Minister became serious after his principal secretary Azam Khan stated before a magistrate as well as the FIA that the former PM had used the US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a vote of no-confidence against him, as per Geo News.

The former bureaucrat, in his confession, said when he provided the ex-premier with the cypher, he was “euphoric” and termed the language a “US blunder”. The former Prime Minister, according to Azam, then said that the cable could be used for “creating a narrative against establishment and Opposition."

Imran Khan's wife demands B-class facilities

Meanwhile, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi demanded ‘B-Class facilities’ in the jail for her husband under ‘Pakistan Prison Rules’. Bushra Bibi wrote a letter to the Home Secretary of Punjab province and noted that B-Class facilities are liable to be given to PTI chief Khan as it is a matter of right for reasons, which include having served as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

