Image Source : FILE PNB Scam: Nirav Modi's bail plea rejected for fifth time by UK court

Fugitive diamond merchant and prime accused in PNB Scam Nirav Modi has got another jolt as his bail plea was rejected by UK court for the fifth time. He is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

The 49-year-old, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year and is scheduled for an extradition trial in May, made his fifth attempt at getting bail on the basis of a change in circumstances.

However, the High Court in London rejected his bail plea.

Modi was arrested on March 19, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | BMC attaches Nirav Modi's properties for tax recovery