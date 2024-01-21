Maldives boy dies as President Muizzu denies approval for plane from India: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu

A 14-year-old boy lost his life in the Maldives on Saturday (January 20), allegedly after President Mohammed Muizzu refused to approve the use of Dornier aircraft provided by India for his airlift, the local media reported. The boy reportedly had a brain tumour and suffered a stroke, after which his family urged for an air ambulance to airlift him from his home in Gaaf Alif Villingili to the capital city, Male, as his condition deteriorated. The family alleged that the authorities failed to arrange any medical evacuation on time.

A Dornier aircraft, produced by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and provided by India, is widely used in the Maldives for humanitarian purposes.

What actually happened?

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the child suffered a stroke, which led to his family to ask for his aerial transfer. However, their request calls were not answered to until Thursday morning.

"We called Island Aviation to get him to Male' immediately after the stroke but they did not answer our calls. They answered the phone at 8:30 am on Thursday. The solution is to have an air ambulance for such cases," Maldivian media quoted the boy’s father as saying.

He was transported to Male 16 hours late after the family made the evacuation request.

What did the company say?

Aasandha Company Limited, the company which is responsible for medical evacuations, said in a statement that they had initiated the process promptly upon the receipt of request, however, the delay took place due to a last-minute “technical glitch”.

"It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the unfortunate passing of the patient involved in the emergency medical evacuation incident from GA Vilingili on January 18, 2024. The entire management and staff of Aasandha Company extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, seeking solace in Allah (SWT) for the departed's eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus," the company said.

According to the local media reports, protests were held outside the hospital where the boy died.

"People shouldn't have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President's animosity towards India," Maldives MP Meekail Naseem posted on X.

The incident occurred as the diplomatic relations between India and Maldives have witnessed some tensions lately following derogatory comments made by the Maldivian ministers towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

