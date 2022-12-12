Afghanistan: Loud blast, gunshots heard at a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese visitors

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The blast took in a Kabul hotel famous with Chinese visitors.

Kabul blast latest updates: A powerful blast rocked a hotel in Afghanistan capital Kabul on Monday (December 12) afternoon. Locals reported hearing gunshots too following the defeaning blast. The bomb blast took place in a hotel which is frequented by Chinese visitors, reports said.

According to news agency AFP, the building was frequently visited by Chinese businessmen in Kabul. Former ToloNews journalist, Addulhaq Omeri posted videos of the attack on his Twitter handle.

Videos show fire and thick black smoke billowing out of the hotel building under attack.

Reports said that armed attackers had stormed Hotel Star-e-Naw in the posh Sharenow area of Kabul. The attackers are still inside the hotel building, reports said.

Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area and gun fight is on till the reports last filtered in.

This is breaking news. To be updated.

