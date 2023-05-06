Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan, his wife get relief from Islamabad HC as it terms notices 'illegal'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan, his wife get relief from Islamabad High Court

Toshakhana case: In a latest development, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, got some relief in the Toshakhana case as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the notices issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as "illegal."

The plea, filed by the Khan and his wife, was taken up by a two-member bench of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar, who declared the notices illegal.

In its verdict, the IHC bench maintained that the NAB holds the right in taking a certain position as the petitioners did not appear in response to the notices. It however ruled that notices were not in conformity with the law. The latest victory for the former prime minister came during the hearing of his and Bushra Bibi's pleas challenging the call-up notices issued on February 17 and March 16, by the anti-graft watchdog.

According to Pakistani media, the petitions filed under Section 19 of the National Accountability (second amendment) Act 2022, moved the court to declare the NAB call-up notices illegal, as well as the disciplinary action against the petitioners based on the call-up notices.

What the judgement said?

The judgement added that the former premier was found to have indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. A criminal proceeding was initiated against him over allegedly filing a false statement. The NAB action comes after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that the PTI government sold an expensive Graff wristwatch, gifted to former premier Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, for USD 2 million, worth approximately PKR 280 million at the time of sale in 2019.

What is Toshakhana?

Under the rules governing "Toshakhana" - a Persian word meaning "treasure house" - government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a reduced fee to the government for extravagant items, The News International reported.

The Toshakhana is under a microscope ever since the emergence of the allegations that the PTI chairman bought the gifts he received as the country's prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for profits.

