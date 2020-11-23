El Paso jail inmates help move bodies into morgues in absence of Texas National Guard as Covid deaths surge

Image Source : AP Covid-19 deaths surge in Texas.

As coronavirus related death toll surges in Texas, inmates of the El Paso county jail are helping bodies to move into morgues until Texas National Guard members are able to help for the cause. According to a footage that has gone viral on social media, around 9 inmates of the El Paso county jail were seen assisting the administration to move bodies into morques as covid related deaths witness a surge.

These inmates, who were seen wearing stripped jumpers, are expected to assist the task until Texas National Guard teams reach the place.

The Texas National Guard has sent a 36-member team to El Paso to assist morgues in the border region with the number of dead as a result of COVID-19.

Statewide, the Texas health department on Saturday reported a one-day high of 12,597 new virus cases, nearly 20,500 dead and more than 8,200 virus hospitalizations.

“The Texas Military will provide us with the critical personnel to carry out our fatality management plan and we are very grateful to them for their ongoing support,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in late Friday when the deployment was announced.

The pandemic is blamed for more 300 deaths in El Paso County since October, 853 total since the pandemic began. Jail inmates are being paid to move bodies and county leaders are offering $27 an hour for morgue workers.

(With inputs from AP)

