Strong earthquake rocks Philippines

A strong earthquake rattled the Philippines on Thursday. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake measuring 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit 210 km southeast of Pondaguitan, Philippines, at 12:23 UTC (5:53 pm IST).

According to CNN Philippines, the tremors with Intensity 5 (strong) were felt in General Santos City, Intensity 4 in Davao City, and Intensity 2 in Bislig, Surigao del Sur.

BREAKING: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits waters off Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental at 8:23 p.m., @phivolcs_dost says.



Intensity 5, considered by Phivolcs as 'strong' was felt in General Santos City; Intensity 4 in Davao City; and Intensty 2 in Bislig, Surigao del Sur. pic.twitter.com/PWF6Gkoi4n — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) January 21, 2021

No tsunami warning was issued following the strong earthquake, it said.

