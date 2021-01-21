Thursday, January 21, 2021
     
Strong earthquake rocks Philippines

A strong earthquake rattled Philippines on Thursday. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake measuring 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit 210 km South East of Pondaguitan, Philippines, at 12:23 UTC (5:53 pm IST).

Updated on: January 21, 2021 18:36 IST
According to CNN Philippines, the tremors with Intensity 5 (strong) were felt in General Santos City, Intensity 4 in Davao City, and Intensity 2 in Bislig, Surigao del Sur.

No tsunami warning was issued following the strong earthquake, it said. 

