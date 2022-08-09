Former US Prez Donald Trump says FBI conducting search at his Mar-a-lago estate, calls it 'assault'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US Prez Trump claims FBI conducting search at his Mar-a-lago estate, calls it 'assault'

Donald Trump estate FBI search: Former President of United States, Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is conducting a search at his Mar-a-Lago estate, asserting it as an 'assault', that would only take place in broken or third-world countries.

The 45th US President released a lengthy statement, where he declared his Florida home was under siege. "These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump said in a statement. After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate, he said in the statement.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter and slammed President Joe Biden saying the Department of Justice (DOJ) is ripping the country apart. "Biden's out-of-control DOJ is ripping this country apart with how they're openly targeting their political enemies. This is what you see happen in 3rd World Banana Republics!!!" he tweeted.

The US Justice Department is investigating whether Trump had taken classified records to his Florida residence after he left the White House in 2020. "They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States," the former president said.

Image Source : APPolice stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach

The FBI raid comes at a time when Trump was preparing to launch his 2024 US presidential bid. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponisation of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections," Trump said.

Image Source : APFILE - The Mar-a-Lago estate on July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach

He demanded that the lawlessness, political persecution and witch-hunt must be exposed and stopped. Trump is facing another investigation for allegedly helping incite the mob on January 6, 2021, with a web of lies about the 2020 US presidential election is marred by widespread voter fraud. Trump is the only US President to have never held political office prior to his presidency.

