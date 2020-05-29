Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 5.9 million mark; death toll at 3,61,996

Image Source : AP A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in New York.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 5.9-million mark taking positive patients toll to 5,904,285 with 3,61,996 deaths while 2,579,506 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,768,461 including 103,330 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 2,50,561 including 26,764 deaths and Italy with 3,79,051 cases including 4,142 deaths.

The coronavirus crisis threw at least 2.1 million Americans out of work last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, stoking fears Thursday that the scourge is doing deep and potentially long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy. Amid a few glimmers of hope, most of the latest economic news from around the globe was likewise grim, as some of the world’s most populous countries continued to report rising infections and deaths.

Worst-hit nations due to coronavirus outbreak

