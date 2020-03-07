Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Vatican City: Days after Pope tests negative, Vatican confirms first case of Covid-19

Just days after Pope Francis tested negative for coronavirus, the Vatican has confirmed its first case of the mysterious new virus that has claimed over 3,000 lives worldwide and infected more than 100,000 globally.

Vatican City's geographical location in the heart of Italy, which is being termed as the coronavirus capital of Europe, is in all probability how the virus reached the holy Christian city.

Italy has thus far reported 3,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus along with 148 deaths.

Vatican spokesperson, Matteo Bruni, on Thursday said that the services in the Vatican clinics had been suspended to deep clean the areas.

There is no assurance as to who the infected person was.

Pope Francis himself was tested for coronavirus last week after he suffered from cold. The Pope had, however, tested negative.

As per reports, the doors of the Apostolic Library have been closed to guard against the spread of the virus.

