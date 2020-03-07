Image Source : FILE Coronavirus outbreak: Isolation ward set up at a civic hospital in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation has set up an eight-bed isolation ward at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa area of the city, an official said on Friday. The quarantine ward was set up after the Corporation was informed by the Mumbai airport authorities and Maharashtra government that a dozen travelers from coronavirus-affected countries had visited the city, he said.

However, so far the city has not reported any case of suspected or confirmed coronavirus infection, said the TMC health department chief Dr. Aniruddha Malgaonkar.

The health authorities are keeping a tab on city residents who returned from the countries affected by the virus outbreak, but so far none of them have shown any symptoms of the illness, he said.

Health officials will visit them every day for the next two weeks, he added.