'Chor, Chor', Pakistan Finance minister heckled at US airport | WATCH

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, center, administrates oath from newly appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, left, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, right, watches during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Pakistan's newly appointed finance minister Ishaq Dar was "welcomed" by angry protestors with chants of "liar" and "chor" (thief) at the Washington airport in the US as he arrived in the country to attend meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reported Daily Times.

When Dar arrived at the US airport, an angry protestor was heard shouting "You are a liar. You are a liar" and "Chor-Chor." Dar and his aides, visibly angry at the slew of profanity targeted at the minister were seen retorting, as seen in a video widely shared on social media.

"You are a liar," Dar hit back at the person who was directing abuses at him explicitly. All of this was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

This is not the first time a Pakistani minister has been bombarded with insults in public during overseas visits. Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Information Minister, was earlier heckled at a coffee shop in London last month. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation, who was in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit, had received a "wonderful welcome" as they entered Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina.

Pilgrims raised "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi. In a video, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others. According to the Pakistani newspaper, Aurangzeb indirectly blamed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for the protest.

"I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the [Pakistani] society," The Express Tribune quoted Aurangzeb as saying.

(With ANI inputs)

