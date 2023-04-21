British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations

Follow us on Image Source : AP British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns

London: British Deputy Prime Minister and justice minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday (April 21) amid bullying allegations. It is alleged that Raab bullied staff members while working as a cabinet minister across different UK government departments. Raab’s resignation came after an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on Twitter, Raab said, “I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.” The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Raab was appointed by Rishi Sunak after he took power in October. “It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister. Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a Minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015 and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked,” he said.

He further said that the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government. “Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” he said.

Raab said, “In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people.”

Sunak had come under pressure soon after he appointed Raab, a staunch supporter of his leadership for the Conservative Party and government during the campaign last year, to the two key Cabinet posts as the bullying allegations emerged. Downing Street said at the time that Sunak was "not aware" of any formal complaints against Raab when he appointed him in October last year. However, the Opposition Labour Party accused Sunak of ignoring reports about Raab's conduct.

Raab's departure follows Sunak's decision to dismiss Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi from his post in January after the former chancellor was found to have broken the ministerial code over his tax affairs. Raab's exit will now necessitate a mini shuffle in the Cabinet, as reports indicate that Sunak may not refill the post of Deputy PM and only appoint a new Justice Secretary.

