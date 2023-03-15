Rishi Sunak breaks dog rule in Hyde Park; this is how police dealt with him

Follow us on Image Source : AP UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has found himself in trouble with the police once again, this time because of his dog. Sunak, who was previously fined twice for not wearing a car seat belt and breaching pandemic lockdown rules, and on Tuesday, a police officer had a conversation with his family after they allowed their dog to wander without a leash in Hyde Park located in London.

The incident came to light after a video was shared on TikTok, which appeared to show the British Prime Minister and his family allowing their Labrador, Nova, to roam freely in an area where dogs are required to be kept on a leash. Although it was unclear when the video was filmed, the Metropolitan Police force issued a statement regarding the incident.

According to a statement, there is a video that shows a dog being taken for a walk without a leash in Hyde Park, and the woman from the family was reminded of the regulations by a police officer present at the location. As per the statement, the dog was then secured with a lead. The police further added that they would take no further action in the matter.

This is not the first time that Sunak has had a brush with the law. In January, he was fined for taking off his seatbelt to film a social media video in a moving car. Last year, he was also fined £50 for breaching pandemic lockdown rules by attending a party inside government offices.

Sunak became Britain's third Prime Minister last year, tasked with taming an economic crisis that left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills. He completed 100 days in office in February, more than twice the number of his predecessor Liz Truss.

As Sunak tries to navigate the challenges of his office, he faces angry unions to his left and anxious Conservative Party lawmakers to his right, all while trying to win over millions of voters in the middle to avoid electoral defeat. Despite these challenges, Sunak remains steadfast in his commitment to serving the people of Britain.

