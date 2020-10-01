Thursday, October 01, 2020
     
  Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to reduce weight
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to reduce weight

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2020 8:05 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 34.1 million, including more than 1,018,732 fatalities. More than 25,424,847 patients are reported to have recovered. 

  • Oct 01, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jharkhand police seize Rs 91 lakh in cash from Bengal bound car, 4 held

    he police seized Rs 91.05 lakh in unaccounted cash from a car in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district and arrested four persons, an official said on Wednesday. The car which was going to West Bengal from Bihar's Gaya district was intercepted at Barbadda on NH-2 on Tuesday night. Income Tax officials are probing the matter and interrogating the men who were carrying the money, Superintendent of Police (City), R Ramkumar, said.

  • Oct 01, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Country received 'above normal' rainfall during 4-month monsoon: IMD

    The country received above normal monsoon rainfall during the four-month season for the second consecutive year and recorded the third highest precipitation in the last 30 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

    The country received 109 per cent rainfall of the Long Period Average (LPA) with three of four months -- June (118 per cent), August (127 per cent) and September (104 per cent) -- witnessing above normal rainfall, while July recorded (90 per cent) deficient rainfall. Generally, maximum rainfall is received in July and August.

  • Oct 01, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to reduce weight

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to burn belly fat, reduce weight | WATCH NOW

     

  • Oct 01, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 34.1 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Priya Jaiswal and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Sushmita Panda, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @jaiswalpriyaa, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 33.8 million, including more than 1,012,000 fatalities. More than 25,123,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

