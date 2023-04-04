Bangladesh: Massive blaze sweeps through Bangabazar clothing market; no casualties reported

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bangladesh: Massive blaze sweeps through Bangabazar clothing market

Bangladesh fire: A massive fire broke out at one of the biggest clothing markets in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Tuesday morning. According to officials, the blaze raced through the Bangabazar market around 6:10 am but no casualties were reported.

Speaking to the Associated Press (AP), an official said that firefighters from 47 units were working to douse the massive blaze. “We have no immediate reports of any casualties,” he added.

The cause of the fire yet to be known

Meanwhile, Anwarul Islam Dolon, another official, said the first unit of firefighters reached the scene within two minutes after receiving the information. He further said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Eyewitnesses said that owners and employees of shops in the market rushed to the spot after hearing the news of the fire. They were seen removing goods from their stores and moving them to a safe location.

It should be mentioned here that fires often take place in commercial places in Bangladesh because of lax monitoring and a lack of fire safety arrangements. But the country’s massive garment industry, which experienced massive disasters including devastating fires in the past, has improved significantly over the last decade.



