Video | Pakistan TV debate turns violent after PTI leader attacks panellist

Image Source : TWITTER Screen Grab

In a hilarious incident, a television news debate on a Pakistani news channel turned violent after Prime Minister Imran Khan' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader attacked one of the panellists over an argument. This incident happened on live shows.

As per a news clip of the incident, which has been widely shared on microblogging site, one of the panellists on the "News Line with Aftab Mugheri" show was PTI leader Masroor Ali Siyal while another was Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan.

The video of the debate-cum-wrestling match was originally shared by a Pakistani journalist.

Is this Naya Pakistan? PTI's Masroor Ali Siyal attacks president Karachi press club Imtiaz Khan on live news show. pic.twitter.com/J0wPOlqJTt — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 24, 2019

In the video, PTI's Masroor Ali Siyal was seen having a debate with Imtiaz Khan and soon it turned violent. Siyal warned Khan that he doesn't tolerate such things (probably the way Imtiaz Khan was arguing).

Soon after Khan responded in a similar manner a high-pitched voice, Masoor attacked him. He held his hand and pushed Imtiaz Khan off his chair.

Following which, Imtiaz Khan got up and attacked the PTI leader. While the others present in the TV studio were heard shouting "hato, hato".

Later, Masoor Ali Siyal took back his chair to sit while Imtiaz Khan walked out of the studio. After a few minutes, he returned and was heard warning the PTI leader of filing a case over the incident.

The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media and has set Twitterati on fire. One of the users said, "After beating Imtiaz Khan, OTI's Masroor Ali Siyal takes his chair back as if nothing happened while Imtiaz Khan is thrown out of the show. Naya Pakistan."

After beating Imtiaz Khan, OTI's Masroor Ali Siyal takes his chair back as if nothing happened while Imtiaz Khan is thrown out of the show. Naya Pakistan. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Prof. Moriarty (@DesiOptimystic) June 24, 2019

Another user said, "Fun part was after that brawl, apne apne baal sawaar ke phir baith gaye ek doosre ke bagal me."